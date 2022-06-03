Johnny Depp 'blown away' during his wildlife rescue visit right after winning lawsuit

Johnny Depp admitted that he was 'blown away' during his wildlife rescue visit shortly after winning the infamous lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.
According to Daily Mail, the Pirates of the Caribbean star's picture of cradling a badger from his visit to the care and vet units by Folly Wildlife Rescue along with the musician Jeff Beck.
The rescue shelter shared a photo of Depp on its Facebook account to spill the beans on the duo's visit.
"What an incredible afternoon it was for our staff and volunteers, as he toured the hospital's care and vet units.
"Johnny was incredibly complimentary and in his own words 'blown away' by what he saw.
"To top the visit off, we even allowed him the rare privilege of briefly holding Freddie (as in Mercury!) one of the many orphaned badger cubs we're currently hand rearing - and I think it's fair to say he was bowled over by the whole experience!," the post read.
Amber Heard to appeal after losing in Virginia court against Johnny Depp
Prince William and Prince Harry do not plan to mend rift this week
Kourtney Kardashian's fans worry as her husband Travis Barker's threats to kill his ex-wife Shanna Moakler
Amber Heard is planning to move to £1m mansion in California desert and spend quality time with daughter Oonagh Paige...
Netflix original series ‘Resident Evil’ starring Ahad Raza Mir will be premiered on 14th July 2022
Johnny Depp won the high profile defamation case brought against ex-wife Amber Heard