Johnny Depp ‘only receive chances’ due to the ‘world we live in,’ warns Hollywood agent

Hollywood experts warn Johnny Depp is only “surviving” within the entertainment industry because of the “world we live in.”
This observation has been offered by a Hollywood agent close to People magazine.
They began by admitting, “I do feel someone will give him a chance. He is very likeable and very talented.”
While “A studio will just have to gauge and see it worth the risk and value, but he also won public opinion. He gained a whole new fan base through this and, yes, he will be back.”
However, the agent warns it is important to remember that “reputations have been torn down on both sides.”
In the eyes of the agent, the only reason Depp’s career may still “flourish, because this is the world that we live in,” and perhaps because “his fans are very loyal and vocal and all know he is far from perfect.”
