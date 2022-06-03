Johnny Depp’s ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ reboot chances exposed: ‘Come back a star’

Insiders shed some light on the chance of Johnny Depp agreeing to a Pirates of the Caribbean reboot.
A Hollywood insider made this shocking revelation and told People magazine, that its “not very likely” that Depp will “come back as a star, but they'd probably make Pirates 6 with Margot Robbie or someone similar.”
Previously, Robbie was being scouted for the role, and even franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer admitted to The Sun that they are “developing two Pirates scripts — one with her, one without.”
The source on the other hand admitted, “I would think they make Robbie his daughter and likely have a cameo with him as a test.”
