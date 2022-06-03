Machine Gun Kelly introduces his mum who left the rapper at 'nine for another dude'

Machine Gun Kelly finally introduced his millions of followers to his mother who left him when the rapper was nine-year-old.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Bad Things rapper dropped a photo of him sitting cross-legged beside his mother.

The 32-year-old rapper captioned the photo, "introducing … my mom."

The rapper, the real name Colson Baker, opened up on his childhood drama in his 2019 song Burning Memories.

"Yeah, this one's for the mama that I never knew (Never knew); I took acid just to burn all of my memories of you," Baker begins the song.

"How'd you leave your only child at nine for another dude?; Took that pain and punched my father in the stomach 'til he bled," he raps later in the song.

"All the years that you ignored me, left me sleepless in the bed; I hope that he got some kids because your only son is dead," Baker further rapped.