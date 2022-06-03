Prince Harry and William's friend picks his side in Amber Heard, Johnny Depp feud

One of Prince William and Prince Harry's friends Alexander Gilkes was among millions of people who seemed to support Johnny Depp after the Hollywood actor won defamation case against his former wife Amber Heard.
Alexander Gilkes, who is engaged to former tennis star Maria Sharapova, was one of the first people who liked Depp's statement posted on Instagram after the verdict was released on Wednesday.
Gilkes is known as New York’s best-connected Briton whose ex-wife is also a friend of Meghan Markle.
According to the reports, Gilkes is understood to have become friends with Prince William when they were both at Eton and is also said to be close to Prince Harry, who also went to the same school.
He was also a guest at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding.
