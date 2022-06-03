Kim Kardashian spills on how she and Pete Davidson begin their romantic journey

Kim Kardashian, who is enjoying the Queen's Jubilee weekend in London with her beau Pete Davidson, has revealed how her and the comedian's love story started.



In the latest episode of "The Kardashians," Kim shared that she made the first move on the "Saturday Night Live" star after they appeared in a skit together when she hosted the show last October.



"So, this is how it went down with Pete," Kardashian said. "I did 'SNL,' and then when we kissed in the scene, it was just a vibe."

When Davidson didn't attend her after-party, the 41-year-old decided to pursue him.

"I called the producer at 'SNL' and was like, 'Hey, do you have Pete's number?," she recounted. "And they were like, 'Yeah.' I text him. I wasn't even thinking like, 'Oh my God, I'm gonna be in a relationship with him.'"

During a conversation with her sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian in the episode, Kardashian implied Davidson was an extremely impressive performer. To keep it family friendly, let's just say Kardashian was looking for a little physicality.

But she ended up falling for him. She said she enjoys doing simple things with him, like going to the gym and watching television.

"Pete has got to be literally the best human being I've ever met," she said. "Like the best heart."

Kim, who recently attended Kourtney Kardashian's nuptials in Italy without his beau, has been spending time in London with Pete Davidson.