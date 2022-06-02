Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: Elon Musk was aware of the verdict?

Business giant Elon Musk reportedly knew the truth about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's relationship and stayed away from the defamation trial.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO, who was initially thought to be a witness in the trial against Amber Heard, seemingly knew that Depp might win the case as he felt that the actor's position in the case was strong .

He appeared reluctant to indulge into the legal battle between the two stars and adopted a very balanced approach towards the ex-couple: “I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible," he wished.

The bombshell trial, which aired good, bad and some dirty things about the ex celebrity couple, ended in favour of Depp.

Heard and Musk reportedly dated on and off between 2016 and 2018 and the SpaceX boss was named on her witness list for the trial.

Heard's attorney, during opening statements, said that Depp had been “obsessed” with Musk.

The former spouses’ agent Christian Carino previously testified at the trial that Heard was dating Musk at around the same time as she was trying to reconcile with her husband.