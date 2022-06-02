Sir Elton John says he's in 'top health' after being pictured in a wheelchair

File footage

Iconic singer Sir Elton John reassured his fans that he is in 'top health' after pictures of him in a wheelchair took the internet by storm.

The I’m Still Standing singer, 75, was clicked arriving at Leipzig Airport in Germany in a wheelchair on Sunday, after performing as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

Taking to Instagram on June 2, the Cold Heart singer thanked his fans for their support and concern. “I want to thank all my fans for reaching out to ask about my health, after the tabloids ran a silly story about my “looking frail” in a wheelchair,” he began.

"The true story is that I’m in top health, loving my shows and playing and singing at my very best," he added.

"I give 100% every night and never want to disappoint, especially after everyone has waited so long to get back to seeing shows. Your response to every show has been phenomenal and I’m loving every minute of it."

He further said, "After another rousing 2.5 hour show, we arrived at Leipzig airport just before curfew, to find part of the airport had closed. It was an extremely long walk to get to the plane, so my team kindly laid on a wheelchair so I could rest my hip after doing the show. That’s all folks."

Speaking of his concert in Bern, Germany, he said, "Last night was another blockbuster show in Bern and I’m looking forward to seeing everyone at this weekend’s sold-out show in Milan."

He concluded his note on saying, "Thanks for all your kind words of support! Love, Elton."