Prince William leads Prince George, Charlotte, Louis at the Queen’s Jubilee parade: Watch

Prince William had the honour of leading the Trooping the Colour parade for the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations, with his family, wife Kate Middleton and children, Princes George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis riding in on the first royal carriage.
The 96-year-old monarch is marking 70 years on the throne this month, with the Trooping the Colour ceremony paying homage to the longest-reigning British monarch in history with military horse parades and a flypast.
As per reports, the parade is being led by the Queen’s grandson Prince William on behalf of the monarch.
Also riding with William’s family in the first carriage is William’s step-mother Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.
The Duchess of Cambridge chose a gorgeous white suit for the occasion with a matching hat and special earrings from the Queen’s collection.
Meanwhile, her kids George, Charlotte, and Louis appeared in high spirits as they smiled and waved at the crowds lining the London streets for the Jubilee.
