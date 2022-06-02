Lily Collins returns to France as 'Emily in Paris' season 3 starts production

Lily Collins is back in France to officially kick start the shooting of the much-awaited season three of her popular Netflix show Emily In Paris.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 33-year-old Mirror Mirror actress posted a gorgeous picture of herself with co-star Ashley Park from the city of lights.

With the Eiffel Tower in distance, Collins and Park looked ever-so-happy to be back on the sets of the show— as they smiled whilst throwing their hands in the air.

She shared the picture with the caption, 'Reunited in Paris! Let season 3 filming begin!…'

[Park, who played the popular character of Mindy Chen on the hit show, shared the same photo, with the caption, 'those Americans roaming Paris again yayyyyy!'

In the picture, Collins was seen flaunting her cool street fashion look in a chic pair of jeans and boots with a cropped gray sweater. She paired her outfit with a black jacket and a brown scarf tied around her neck.

The Emily in Paris official Instagram also shared a season three update with a picture featuring a script for the cast’s table read.

“Back at the table together, and it’s not for a client meeting or a dinner party. Production on season 3 is starting now!

Emily in Paris has been a fan favorite since its debut in 2020. No launch date for season three has been announced yet. Meanwhile, season four has already been given the green light as well.