Johnny Depp hits England pub to mark defamation trial win: Watch

Johnny Depp spent every moment of his victory against Amber Heard in euphoria.
The actor marked celebration night in UK Thursday, after jury made Amber Heard liable for defamation in their sensational trial.
Spotted by clubgoers, Depp smiled ear to ear as he hit a pub in Newcastle with musician Sam Fender.
One Twitter user (@DazWilliams) posted a video on Twitter, saying: “For anyone interested … Johnny Depp and Sam Fender just been seen in The Bridge Tavern pub on Newcastle Quayside.”
The video shows Depp waving and shaking hands of fans as he leaves the pub’s garden.
Take a look:
