Kris Jenner on why she keeps Kim Kardashian’s gifted Emmy Award in her office: Deets inside

Kris Jenner recently admitted believing in the art of manifestation, and hence, keeping an Emmy Award in the office is her way to make it a “reality”.



On Wednesday, in a recent episode of The Kardashians, the 66-year-old could be seen with Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick, while preparing for a MasterClass session.

Interestingly, Khloe coincidentally noticed an Emmy Award behind her momager, which she thought was fake, until her mum revealed, “It’s actually a real Emmy that Kim Kardashian gifted to her for her 60th birthday”, adding that Kim bought it at an auction.

The matriarch further mentioned the importance of believing in the catchphrase, “Fake it till you make it” when it comes to making dreams come true.

“You put it out there, it just might happen. You have to put it in the universe,”she added.



Later in the show, Kris reflected on her journey as a career woman at the age of 40.

“What’s really crazy is I had started my professional career when I was about 40 years old, and to have MasterClass reach out to me, at this stage in my life, and ask me to do a MasterClass is wild,” she confessed.

The socialite went on to add, “I really want to be able to articulate where I am in life and what my journey was and how I got here.”

“However, it’s a little nerve-wracking and I really wanna get it right, it’s my legacy,” she commented.