Kim Kardashian to do 'anything' to look young, will also eat feces

Kim Kardashian might just do anything to retain and maintain her beauty.

Speaking to The New York Times ahead of the launch of her skincare line SKKN by Kim, the 41-year-old confessed that he would eat human feces if it were to make her beautiful.

“I’ll try anything,” the “Kardashians” said on Wednesday.

“If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might. I just might,” she joked.

Fans were quick to mock the star over her bizarre confession.

“Why do I feel this means she already has,” wrote one while another added, “How much poop is the question.”

Speaking about the skincare line, Kardashian further added: “So many people want to act like they don’t care about how they look,” she explained to the Times. “I’m not acting like it comes easier or it’s all natural. You just don’t wake up and use whatever. You wake up, you use ingredients. The P.R.P. facials, stem cell facials, lasers – all of that is work.”