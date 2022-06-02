Why Meghan and Harry not listed in Buckingham Palace's note ahead of Trooping the Colour?

Prince Harry and Meghan Meghan Markle will join the family members at the Major General’s Office to watch Trooping the Colour.
Duchess Kate, Duchess Camilla, Wessexes, Princess Anne and Sir Tim, Gloucesters, Kents, Princess Alexandra will also attend the event.
The operational note released by Buckingham Palace only named the senior working family members. Royal correspondent Omid Scobie confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be part of the ceremony. He said the Buckingham Palace only names the senior working family members.
The journalist answered in the negative when asked whether the Sussexes will travel in a carriage to Horse Guards.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry landed in the UK today, and sources say details were kept hidden from royal aides
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry touched down in the UK with Archie and Lilibet on Wednesday evening
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly left for the UK from their home in California earlier on June 1
Krishnakumar Kunnath, lovingly known as KK by his fans, passed away due to a heart attack at the age of 53 in Kolkata...
Monica Lewinsky believes this trial has drenched viewers in dirt and social media wars
Experts warn Prince William, Prince Harry to be prepared for a ‘frosty reunion’ during Queen’s jubilee