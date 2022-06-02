 
Thursday June 02, 2022
Jennifer Aniston sides with Johnny Depp after he wins defamation case against Amber Heard

By Web Desk
June 02, 2022
Jennifer Aniston, Bella Hadid and. Zoe Saldana were prominent  among  10 million people who reacted to Johnny Depp's statement after he won defamation lawsuit against former wife Amber Heard on Wednesday.

The "Friends" actress double tapped  Depp's statement which he issued on Instagram shortly after jury gave its verdict.

A US jury Wednesday found both Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard liable for defamation -- but sided more strongly with the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star following an intense trial riding on bitterly contested allegations of domestic abuse.

The verdict capped a bitterly-fought six-week trial riding on lurid claims and counterclaims of between the Hollywood celebrities.

The seven-member jury in Virginia awarded the 58-year-old actor $15 million in damages after finding that a 2018 article penned by Heard on her experience of "sexual violence" was defamatory to Depp.