Jada Pinkett Smith dishes on Oscars slap: My 'Hope' Is That Will Smith, Chris Rock 'Reconcile'

Jada Pinkett Smith is opening up about Oscar's slap two months after Will Smith struck the comedian Chris Rock in the face at the 2022 Academy Awards.

At the beginning of Wednesday's Red Table Talk, Jada, 50, said into the camera, "About Oscar night. My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile."

"With the state of the world today, we need 'em both, and we all actually need one another more than ever," the Girls Trip actress continued.

"Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years — and that's [to] keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening," Jada concluded.



Will, 53, was banned from future ceremonies and related events for 10 years by the Academy for slapping Rock, 57, onstage during the March ceremony after the comedian made a joke about Jada's shaved head.



