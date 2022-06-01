Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Jubilee trip causing ‘nervousness’ in royal family

File footage





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all set to visit the UK this week for the Queen’s Jubilee, but a royal expert believes that the family may not be entirely at ease about them stopping by.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed in early May that they will be returning to the UK with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, to participate in the Queen’s Jubilee festivities.

They were, however, denied the chance to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony with other royal family members.

Now, as we inch closer to Harry and Meghan finally touching down in the UK, royal expert Nick Bullen told Fox News: “There is undoubtedly nervousness about what could be said afterward.”

“… Because unfortunately, every time Harry and Meghan have been with the royal family recently, or over the last couple of years, stories have come out about what went on in those meetings and those moments,” he explained.

Bullen added: “Interviews are given. And I know it surprised the household when Harry talked about needing to protect his grandmother during a televised interview. So, there is a lot of nervousness about what will be said.”

Prince Harry and Meghan stepped down as working senior royals in 2020 and have since relocated to the US, where they live in Montecito, California, with their two children.