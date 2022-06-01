R Madhavan talks about the shocking demise of singer KK: ‘I am heartbroken’

File Footage

R Madhavan revealed he was ‘heartbroken’ after the devastating demise of legendary Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK.



In an interview with the Times of India, the 3 idiots actor talked about the singer’s super hit song Sach Keh Raha Hai from his debut movie Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein.

He told the outlet, “KK sang Sach Keh Raha Hai with so much soul that I had a tough time living upto the demands of the song.”

“It was emotional, it had betrayal and half the expressions in that song came about because of the way he sang it,” he added.

The actor continued: “He has one of the best souls I ever met and he was the nicest human being ever. He always sang with open heart and the irony is that's the only thing that gave up on him. I am heartbroken.”

The Khuda Jaane hit-maker fell ill while performing in Kolkata as it was initially reported that he suffered a cardiac arrest and was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead at age 53.

A CMRI hospital staff said as per The Indian Express, “He was brought dead to the hospital around 10 pm.”

KK lent his voice to some super hit Bollywood tracks including Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar, Ankhon Mein Teri Zindagi Do Pal Ki, Abhi Abhi, Dil Ibaadat, Zara Sa and many more.