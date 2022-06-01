Indian legendary singer KK’s last few moments before his demise: Watch

Indian singer KK ‘rushed’ to hospital after concert in Kolkata: Video

Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, suddenly passed away last night after performing at a concert in Kolkata.



Lately, a video of his last moment resurfaced online in which the late singer could be seen rushing out of the concert venue.

On Tuesday night, the Pal hit-maker was performing at a college festival at Nazrul Mancha Auditorium. After the concert, the musician reportedly complained of chest pain and collapsed at the stairs.

Following his ill health, the 53-year-old singer was taken to CMRI hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.





As soon the news of his death went viral, many of his ardent fans took to social media and shared videos from the venue in which the Yaaron crooner was seen sweating profusely as he took a break to wipe his face.

Moreover, netizens raised concerns about poor arrangements at the venue.





Another video showed KK complaining about air-conditioning, which eyewitnesses claimed was not “working” at that time.





One Twitter user wrote, “AC wasn’t working at Nazrul Mancha. He performed there and complained about it because he was sweating so badly…”

After watching the video, another user chimed in and said, “Why was he made to walk, after he complained of chest pain.”

According to NDTV report, the sources claimed that the venue has a capacity of 2,400 but more people barged in due to which the auditorium became overcrowded and suffocated.

Meanwhile, as per media reports, Kolkata police has registered a case of unnatural death. Also, the cause of the singer’s death is unknown and a post-mortem is underway at the time of filing this report.