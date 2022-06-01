Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: No verdict as jury ends deliberations for the day

The jury in the bitter defamation trial between "Pirates of the Caribbean" star Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard concluded deliberations for the day on Tuesday without reaching a verdict.
The seven-person jury will resume their deliberations on Wednesday morning in Fairfax County Circuit Court, near the US capital.
The panel met for seven hours on Tuesday and two hours on Friday.
Closing arguments in the high-profile case were held on Friday at the end of a six-week trial featuring claims and counterclaims of domestic abuse.
The 58-year-old Depp flew to England over the Memorial Day weekend and made surprise appearances at concerts by Jeff Beck in Sheffield on Sunday and at Royal Albert Hall in London on Monday.
Depp, a guitarist, has his own band, the Hollywood Vampires, with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry of Aerosmith.
Depp filed suit against Heard over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018 in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."
The Texas-born Heard, who had a starring role in "Aquaman," did not name Depp in the piece, but he sued her for implying he was a domestic abuser and is seeking $50 million in damages.
The 36-year-old Heard countersued for $100 million, claiming that she suffered "rampant physical violence and abuse" at his hands.
Dozens of witnesses testified during the trial, including Depp´s bodyguards, Hollywood executives, agents, entertainment industry experts, doctors, friends and relatives.
Depp and Heard each spent days on the witness stand during the televised trial, which was attended by hundreds of fans of the "Pirates" star and accompanied by a #JusticeForJohnnyDepp campaign on social media.
Amber Heard failed to emerge victorious in the court of public opinion
Tristan Thompson's ex looked smashing in a tinny top and leggings at her home gym
Kim Kardashian shares throwbacks while enjoying holiday with her boyfriend Pete Davidson in London
Indian singer KK has passed away at the age of 53 moments after performing live in Kolkata
Amber Heard "ruined Depp's life by falsely telling the world she was a survivor of domestic abuse ," claimed Camille...
Archbishop of Canterbury has suggested Prince Andrew is ‘seeking to make amends’ over his sex scandal