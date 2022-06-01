 
close
Wednesday June 01, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Meghan Markle's friend highlights 'the only threat' to Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Meghan Markle's friend highlights 'the only threat' to Queen's Platinum Jubilee

By Web Desk
June 01, 2022
Meghan Markles friend highlights the only threat to Queens Platinum Jubilee

British tabloids and  royal experts  are not happy  with Meghan Markle  accompanying her husband to the UK .

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are due to return to the UK to take part in Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The royal couple is making headlines in the British media ahead of their arrival.

Many pro-monarchy experts have expressed concern that the Duchess of Sussex can take the limelight away from the Queen.

Others said the former American actress will use her visit for her Netflix deal.

But Omid Scobie, the author of "Finding Freedom" and a friend of Meghan has dismissed those concerns.

He said, "The only threat to the Platinum Jubilee I see are the media outlets obsessively trying to create drama."

Omid added, "Quite frankly, it’s an insult to the Queen to suggest she can be so easily overshadowed. HM has successfully stood front and centre for SEVENTY YEARS, I think she’ll be fine."