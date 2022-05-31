George RR Martin speaks on online hate over GoT’s ending in finale season

Game of Thrones writer George R.R. Martin recently revealed his popular drama series had drawn a lot of criticism and hate online because of its “controversial conclusion” in the finale season.



While speaking to The Independent, the author was stunned to see so much toxicity spewed on a show’s ending on social media.

Martin believed, “If you don’t like a show, don’t watch it!”

He added, “How people can come to hate so much something that they once loved. How has everything become so toxic?”

Reportedly, HBO’s successful adaptation of Martin’s novels became one of the most-watched TV shows over the years. However, in 2019, the final season eight was criticised by both viewers and critics for its disappointing ending mainly due to poor writing or lack of treatment to the main character’s narratives.



Meanwhile, in another interview with Screenrant, the author mentioned, “It’s either going to be a good show or a bad show or a mediocre show. Some episodes are good, some are bad. Why are people getting so crazy about it? I don’t understand.”



The Independent reported that Martin also discussed about wider outrageous reaction of fans online to shows like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series that hasn’t been aired yet, but the “controversy about it, is like Word War Two on social media”.

Not only that, the author of GoT mentioned about Marvel shows and movies that were once loved by ardent fans.

“Half the people who call themselves Star Trek fans hate Star Trek, same with Star Wars fans and then Tolkien fans hate Rings of Power, what’s going on here?” he retorted.

Martin also informed that GoT prequel series House Of The Dragon House will premiere on August 21.

“It won't be long until we find out how much GoT’s ending will affect audience ratings for the new series,” he remarked.