Kangana Ranaut believes she's ‘most comfortable in being a filmmaker'

Kangana Ranaut has once again taken the director’s chair after her much-hyped film Dhaakad failed to attract the audience to the theatres
While the film, which was released on May 20, turned out a big failure at the box office, Kangana has now started working on her upcoming project.
The Tanu Weds Manu actress has once again stepped in the director’s shoe for the upcoming project titled Emergency.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Manikarnika actress shared pictures from her recee and mentioned she is most comfortable being a filmmaker.
“Of all the roles I play, I am most comfortable in being a filmmaker,” she wrote. Sharing another photo from the sets, she captioned it, “Recee Day 1. Don’t mess with me in my resting pose.”
Besides Emergency, the Panga actress also has Tejas and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda in her kitty.
