Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's popularity hits record low ahead of Jubilee visit: Poll

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s popularity in the UK seems to have taken a major hit just as they gear up to return for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, reported Mirror UK.

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex prepare for their first royal engagement with the Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen's Reign on Friday, June 3, a new YouGov poll revealed that their popularity has plummeted.

Of the 1,692 Britons surveyed during May, about 63% viewed Meghan negatively while about 58% disliked Prince Harry.

Meanwhile, only 23% of the respondents gave Meghan a positive rating while Prince Harry was liked by 32%.

According to YouGov, this brings Meghan’s net approval to -42, down three points from -39 in the last survey. As for Prince Harry, his net approval came to be about -26.

The polling platform said in a press release: “In this latest round of figures, Harry and Meghan's popularity has dropped again, with scores for both fringe royals hitting new lows.”

In stark contrast, the Queen scored a net +69, while about 72% said that Prince William would make a good role model.




