Meghan Markle scared ‘royals will get their claws into’ Prince Harry at Jubilee

Meghan Markle is said to be ‘terrified’ about her upcoming trip to the UK with Prince Harry for the Queen’s Jubilee, with an insider claiming that she is scared that she will lose him to the royals once again.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to fly to the UK this week with their children, Archie and Lilibet, for the first time since stepping down as senior royals, and according to a close source, Meghan isn’t exactly thrilled.

OK! Magazine quoted a source as saying that Meghan is afraid that Harry will ‘start reminiscing’ about his old life as a royal and will want to stay back in the UK.

“Meghan is freaking out about the Jubilee. And that the royals will get their claws into Harry,” an insider claimed.

The source also claimed that the former Suits actress is worried that Prince Harry’s father and brother, Prince Charles and William, might guilt trip him into making a full return to the UK.

According to the insider: “Meghan is insisting that she is included in every meeting to keep things under control. She's terrified everyone might get along and they'll convince him to move back home.”



