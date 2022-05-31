Zoya Akhtar on importance of representation in movies: ‘It affects the psyche of a nation’

Zoya Akhtar opened up about the importance of representation in movies as said that it has an effect on the psyche of the whole nation.

In an interview with The Hindu, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara director pointed out that not only women but men are also represented badly in films a lot of times.

She told the outlet, “Representation is when your identity or personality is validated in any kind of popular culture. It is not just women; other communities, disabilities and even men are also represented badly many times.”

"In the 80s and 90s, you never saw tenderness, you never saw consent. But we had molestation scenes. That affects the psyche of a nation,” Zoya added.

She further said, “You saw women that had no right to express how they felt, and that definitely makes a difference. So how you’re representing is key, as people need to know they’re not alone."

The director continued: "I’m born and brought up in India, but I have come from one corner of this society. If I don’t see someone like myself out there, then there’s no paradigm for me and I’m going to feel isolated. I’ll feel alone, like I don’t belong or fit. I will look at myself as an anomaly — but I’m not — there are many women like me."

Talking about her upcoming film The Archies, based on the Archie Comics, Zoya said she feels a little nervous as the characters are iconic and loved globally.

“I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic, and yet resonates with young adults today," she explained.