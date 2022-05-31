Meghan Markle 'terrified' of 'remarkable story' to be unearthed in ex-husband book

Meghan Markle is apprehensive about the revelations ex-husband Trevor Engelson prepares to make in his new book.



Royal expert Neil Sean confirms that royal admirers may expect a 'remarkable story' in the upcoming book, that will also spill the beans on Trevor's side of the things.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he began: “As he said, you know, a lot of people were willing to go on record and speak, many without being paid, we might point out as well.

“This must be terrifying for Meghan Markle, herself because obviously, they've got an axe to grind, some may say, but on the other side of the coin, they definitely want to get their side of the story out".

“This particular individual would truly have a remarkable story because, after all, he would have first-hand experience of what it was like, yes what it was like, to be married the first time around to the actress from Suits.”

Mr Sean continued: “Trevor’s story itself is remarkable because he’s never spoken on the record about his time with Meghan Markle.

“When you think about it, you read the stories, if you believe them, the way that she just wanted to collect the food mixer, or the blender, posted back his ring, that sort of stuff, there’s two sides to every story and of course, we only know her version of events.”

Meghan parted ways from Trevor in 2013, two years after tying the knot in 2011. The former actress told the court their “irreconcilable differences” were the reason for the split.