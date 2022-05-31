Alia Bhatt gushes over Ranbir Kapoor’s ethnic look for Brahmastra’s promotions: Photo

Alia Bhatt is missing her husband Ranbir Kapoor while she is away from home, currently busy shooting for her debut Hollywood movie Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot in London.
Speaking of which, on Tuesday morning, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress could not resist herself of sharing a paparazzi photo of her hubby as well as Brahmastra’s co-star on her Instagram story.
In the photo, the 39-year-old could be spotted at the Mumbai airport, donning an ethnic all-white kurta sherwani, and looking dapper.
Interestingly, the Gully boy star wrote, “Oh Hi,” in the caption while also dropped a fire emoticon as she found him “dashing and handsome”.
Meanwhile, Ranbir and movie’s director Ayan Mukerji have been making headlines since morning as the duo left for Visakhapatnam to promote their movie. The actor also received a grand welcome with rose petals shower at the airport.
To note, as per the director and team, the Brahmastra’s trailer will be out on June 15.
