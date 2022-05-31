Johnny Depp, Amber Heard not to face each other again?

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard not to face each other in courtroom again?

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp and his former wife Amber Heard are not expected to face each other in the courtroom again as they may not return to hear the verdict of their defamation trial.



According to media reports, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor will not be in the court as his fans speculated that he could continue to tour with his friend Jeff Beck, who is set to perform at the Royal Albert Hall on 31st May after his surprise appearance in England.

Jurors in Virginia, deliberating the defamation claims from both Depp and Heard, adjourned on Friday without returning a verdict.

They will resume discussions on Tuesday after the US Memorial Day holiday. Beck is scheduled to have another show at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday, today.

“Amber, meanwhile, is not expected to return to the courtroom either,” reported the Hello! Magazine on Monday night.