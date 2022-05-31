Kylie Jenner delights fans as she uploads new photo of son playing with daughter Stormi

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner mesmerised fans as she shared a rare photo of her newborn son on Monday.

The 24-year-old star has expanded her family with Goosebumps rapper Travis Scott in February.

The mom-of-two took to Instagram to bless fans with an adorable glimpse of the newborn.

Kylie and Travis' baby appeared to play with daughter Stormi in the sweet photo. Focusing the camera on their tiny little toes, she simply penned: 'I made these little feet.'

Kylie recently jetted to Italy alongside her family, to watch sister Kourtney Kardashian tie the knot with Travis Barker in a very extravagant wedding.

Kendall Jenner's sister Kylie has yet to show his face in a picture or confirm the name they have chosen for the tot, after famously changing it from Wolf.