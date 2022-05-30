Wynonna Judd pens a heartbreaking note as she reflects on her mom Naomi’s death

Wynonna Judd said she will continue to fight for herself and for her family as she reflected on losing her mother Naomi Judd to suicide after a month of her death.

The singer penned a long heartbreaking post as she talked about breaking the cycle of addiction and family dysfunction for her grandchild.

She began her long note, “Checking in. There is so much happening in the world right now. So before I sat down to write this, I thought, ‘No…I just don’t know what to say.’ Then, I heard the words from my life coach asking me, ‘What do you know?’ And I began to cry.”

“WHAT DO I KNOW?? I DO know, that the pain of losing Mom on 4/30 to suicide is so great, that I often feel like I’m not ever going to be able to fully accept and surrender to the truth that she left the way she did,” she added. “This cannot be how The Judds story ends.”



Wynonna further wrote that in order to be a healthier grandparent to her first born grandchild Kaliyah, she need to break the cycle of addiction and family dysfunction, adding, “I must continue to show up for myself {first} and do the personal healing work.”

She continued: “I know that it is a simple steps program, and those steps are not easy to take at times. Therefore, I’ve made a commitment to keep doing the ‘next right thing,’ and schedule weekly appointments so that I continue with the ongoing work, even when I have good days.”

“I DO know, that I feel so helpless—right now especially,” she wrote. “I DO know, that as corny as it sounds, ‘Love Can Build A Bridge.’ I find myself humming the song that Mom wrote for the fans, to myself here on the farm at night.”

“I really DO know, that I’m not able to do this grieving thing all by myself, and that it’s okay to reach out for help. I will continue to fight for my faith, for my SELF, for my family, and I WILL continue to show up & sing.”

Concluding her note, she thanked everyone for their love and support during the painful time as she added, “Let’s check in more often.”