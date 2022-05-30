Paul McCartney supports Johnny Depp amid lawsuit Amber Heard trial

English singer and songwriter Paul McCartney seemingly showed his support to Johnny Depp during his concert.

The Ex-Beatle singer, who is currently hitting packed venues as a part of his Got Back tour, set the stage of Camping World Stadium on fire.

The singer played the video of his song My Valentine during his concert in which Natalie Portman could be seen singing in McCartney’s voice.

Moreover, the video also showed the Pirates of the Caribbean star playing the guitar, reported TMZ.

As Depp appeared on the huge screens, concertgoers went crazy before showering love the Hollywood A-lister with a huge round of applause and whistles.

One fan expressed on Twitter, "Paul Mccartney seems to be a pro #TeamJohnnyDepp!!!



"Paul also had to go through a messy divorce with Heather Mills. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #JohnnyDepp #DeppVsHeard #IStandWithJohnnyDepp"

Meanwhile, Depp has been facing off his ex-wife Amber Heard in bombshell lawsuit which was recently sent to the jury for deliberations to announce the verdict.

Depp launched the $50 million lawsuits against his former partner over her claims of being the victim of domestic violence in her 2018 controversial op-ed which she penned for The Washington Post.