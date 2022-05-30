Lilibet’s first birthday plans during Queen’s Jubilee unveiled: Details





Next weekend won’t just mark the start of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee festivities but also the first birthday of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter, Lilibet!

As per Women’s Health magazine, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to fly over to the UK for the Queen’s Jubilee just in time for Lilibet’s birthday, and it is being reported that the 96-year-old monarch has even cleared her schedule to meet her great-grandchild for the first time.

As per sources, a first birthday bash is being planned for Lilibet at Prince Harry and Meghan’s UK residence, Frogmore Cottage, where they will be staying during their visit.

The Queen reportedly originally had plans to attend to the Epsom Derby this weekend, however, given that it will mark her first meeting with Lilibet, she will now skip the event with Princess Anne stepping in for her instead.

Lilibet, named after the Queen’s nickname given to her by the late Prince Philip, is yet to meet her royal relatives, given that she was born in the US and hasn’t had a chance to visit the UK with her parents.

In contrast, her older brother, Archie, was born in the UK, and met the Queen just two days later.