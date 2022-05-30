Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘need intimate shots’ with Queen to boost Netflix ratings

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle warned it “won’t be easy” to please Netflix since they will require “intimate shots of the Queen.”
This observation has been made by royal author and biographer Tina Brown, in a piece for The Sun.
She wrote, “Netflix cameras have followed them to New York and Holland for the recent Invictus Games.”
“What’s missing are intimate shots of the Sussexes with the Queen. Hollywood surely needs that proximity to justify the huge budget.”
“And the Sussexes need the shots to boost their lucrative but waning status as royals.”
