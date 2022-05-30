Firm ‘should be prepared’ for leaks after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s US return

File Footage

Royal experts warn the Firm about ‘expecting’ leaks after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make their way back to the US.



This claim has been made by royal commentator Katie Schofield, in her interview with TalkTV host Cristo.

There, she remarked over how the Queen must be “looking forward to seeing Lilibet and to seeing Archie but she is not looking forward to the drama that Harry and Meghan bring.”



“We already know that she has told them that they need to stay in the shadows and not make the Jubilee about them.”

The host also chimed into the discussion with a burning question and wondered, “Do you think the Sussexes PR team are clued up enough to say, you really can't make this about you.”

“You are already, according to a YouGov, among the most unpopular royals in the country.”

“If you make the Jubilee about you, you are going to screw it with the British public forever.”

“I don't think their PR team is saying that. I think they might be quite throughout the Jubilee but expect stories to leak in the following weeks.”