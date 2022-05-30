Ranveer Singh expresses grief over Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala’s untimely death: Photo

Ranveer Singh is deeply saddened by the shocking death of Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala in the Jawarhake village of Mansa district.
Reportedly, the singer was shot dead in an unfortunate incident on Sunday afternoon when a few unidentified men opened fire on Sidhu while he was driving his vehicle.
As soon as the news went viral, the Gully boy star instantly turned to Instagram to express his grief. The 36-year-old posted a photo of Sidhu and captioned it as “Dil da ni mada (My heart doesn’t accept it) …” with a heartbroken emoticon.
Apart from the Jordaar Jayeshbhai actor, the entertainment fraternity also took to social media to mourn the singer’s loss.
Sara Ali Khan, amongst others, shared the late singer's picture on her IG story and wrote, “RIP Deeply saddened by this tragic death! Your legendary music will live on.”
Vicky Kaushal penned down “Dil da ni mada” on her IG story along with an iconic photo of the rapper.
Shilpa Shetty also felt devastated to lose a young talent “so soon”.
Meanwhile, Ajay Devgan, Kapil Sharma, Sidharth Malhotra and others also paid their tributes to the legendary singer.
International musicians as well as rappers mourn loss of Sidhu Moose Wala's death on social media
Drake made headlines in 2020 when he started following the Punjabi singer on Instagram. Sidhu Moose Wala released his...
Snoop Dogg made a regretful announcement to call off his upcoming shows
Camila Cabello turns to social media to vent about the interruptions she faced during performance
Netflix is the world´s leading streaming platform, with 221.8 million subscribers at the end of 2021, but was a minor...
David Beckham celebrates 50th birthday of his elder sister Lynne