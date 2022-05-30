Aliana Mawla breaks silence on allegations that Liam Payne cheated on ex fiancé with her

Liam Payne’s new girlfriend Aliana Mawla has denied allegations that her singer boyfriend cheated on his ex-fiancé Maya Henry with her.

After the news broke out that the former One Direction band member has called off his engagement with Henry post his pictures went viral with Mawla, friends of Henry claimed that reports that the duo broke up a month ago were “rubbish.”

They even claimed that Henry’s belongings were still at Payne’s house when the Sunshine singer's representative confirmed to Us Weekly that the couple has parted ways.

Now a representative of Mawla told E! News, "Aliana is very taken back by the accusations that have been made regarding a relationship with Liam while he was still engaged or involved with (his) ex fiancé."

"Under no circumstances would Aliana have involved herself in a public relationship as such if there was any truth to the comments that have been made," the statement added.

It continued: "She is very protective of her personal life and has nothing more to say at the moment other than she is very happy and does not wish to discuss this situation moving forward."