Sidhu Moose Wala. Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia

PUNJAB, INDIA: The netizens have found an uncanny coincidence between the murder date of renowned Indian singer Sidhu Moose Wala and his hit song ‘295’ released a year ago.



The singer, who formally goes by the name Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was murdered in the Mansa district of Punjab, while he was on his way in a car. He was 28 years old.

The incident came a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab government, alongside 429 people as part of a plan to crack down on the so-called VIP culture.

Sharing a photo of his top song ‘295’ on his Twitter handle, Indian actor Aly Goni said, “And today’s date is 29/5 #shocking #sidhumoosewala #legend.”



Last year, Sidhu Moose Wala released his track 295’. The song garnered massive appreciation from the people and on social media. In the song, he had expressed his views about Section 295 of the Indian Panel Code (IPC) — “Injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class.”



The lyrics of the song were: “Dharman De Naam Te Debate Milugi. Sach Bolega Taan Milu 295 Je Karega Tarakki Putt Hate Milugi. [Debate on the religion will end up your day. If you speak the truth then you will be arrested under Section 295 and if you move forward on the path of success then you will find hate]."

Another social media user, Mubeen, wrote on his Twitter account, “What a Coincidence! Track 295- aaj ki date n month 29-5. One of his last songs was ‘the Last Ride’.”



Anas Abbasi said, “Aaj Ka Date bhi 29/5 Or Song bhi tha 295 can't believe this.”



Moose Wala had unsuccessfully stood for election as an Indian Congress party candidate in the Punjab elections in 2022. He was known best by his stage name Sidhu Moose Wala, gaining worldwide recognition for his music which accumulated millions of views



Moose Wala's hit tracks include The Last Ride, So High and Dollar. He collaborated with UK artists MIST, Steel Banglez and Stefflon Don on track 47, which gained 33 million views on YouTube.

He made history when he became the first Indian singer to perform at Wireless Festival last year, alongside rapper MIST. The rapper shared a post on Instagram for the “legend”.

Moose Wala also attended the BritAsia TV Music Awards in 2019, where he collected four awards after his mind-blowing performance. Indian politician Rahul Gandhi has expressed his condolences.