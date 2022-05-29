Netizens wonder ‘what in God’s name was Amber Heard writing?’ during defamation trial

File footage

After closing arguments presented in court, the jury has finally begun deliberations in the high-profile defamation battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in Virginia.

As the waiting for a verdict continues in the multi-million dollars defamation trial, several netizens are busy cross-examining the trial and Depp and Heard’s court appearances on the internet.

While many are expressing their support for their favorite stars, some of them are enjoying the trending memes related to the high-profile case.

Meanwhile, a group of internet users has expressed concerns regarding the Aquaman actress, who was continuously seen writing down something on her notepad as witnesses gave their testimony during the trial.

A number of Depp’s fans shared several videos of Heard writing on the notepad. The video clips have taken the internet by storm, as Heard was seen pretending to do so for the cameras.

Several videos are making rounds on the internet with close-up views, where it is clearly visible that Heard’s pen wasn’t even touching the notepad.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s fans started trolling Heard on the internet. “AMBER You should touch the paper with your pen,” one user wrote.

“Welp, this explains all the note taking. Imaginary just like the abuse. #TeamJohnnyDepp,” another wrote.



