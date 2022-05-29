Judge lauds Johnny Depp, Amber Heard’s legal team as jury begins deliberations in trial

File footage

The jury has finally begun deliberations in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial on Friday.

While no verdict was given on Friday, Judge Penney Azcarate, who dismissed the jurors for the holiday weekend, applauded both parties’ legal teams and court staff for their professionalism throughout the court proceedings.

“I just want to thank all of you for the professionalism and your hard work during this case,” she said.

“It’s much easier being a judge when you have excellent trial attorneys in front of you it does make it easier, she added.

“And I also want to thank the attorneys and litigants for the kindness and the great demeanour you have shown my staff. And the courthouse staff and the deputies in the sheriff’s department, I really appreciate it. It means a great deal to me,” said judge Azcarate.

The courtroom erupted in laughter at this last comment and people began to clap, to which Judge Azcarate smiled: “Well that’s a first.”

The courtroom in Fairfax County, Virginia, also witnessed a rare moment when Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft thanked the judge for her work on the case.

Moments later, Depp’s lawyer Ben Chew went to agree with Bredehoft but accidentally slipped up disagreeing.“That is one thing that Miss Bredehoft and we respectfully disag-agree, completely agree!” he said.

Judge Azcarate also joked, “Well good. I’m glad on the last day we finally have an agreement.”

The jury, who received the case Friday afternoon, will return Tuesday. The verdict, on the highly publicized defamation trial, is expected to be announced this week.