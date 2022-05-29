Harry Styles teams up with Everytown to ‘end gun violence’ on upcoming tour

Harry Styles has teamed up with Everytown to end gun violence during his upcoming North American tour following the deadliest mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

On Friday, the As It Was crooner took to his Instagram handle and announced plans to partner with the nonprofit organization Everytown for Gun Safety.

The Watermelon Sugar singer, 28, also pledged to donate to the NGO and share ‘their suggested action items.’

“Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at the latest in Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas,” Styles wrote in a statement on Instagram.

“End gun violence,” Styles captioned the post and continued, “On our North American tour, we will be partnering with Everytown who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts, and sharing their suggested action items.”

According to a press release, the Night Changes singer will be donating proceeds from the tour, with Live Nation matching, equaling over $1 million to Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund.

On May 24, an armed 18-year-old entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 students and two teachers.

The horrifying massacre of innocent children came 10 days after a heavily armed 18-year-old white supremacist opened fire and allegedly murdered 10 Black people in a Buffalo, New York supermarket.