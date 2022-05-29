Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘under immense Spotify pressure’ over Queen promise

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly under a lot of pressure by Spotify to break their promise to the Queen.



This claim has been made by royal author Rebecca English on Palace Confidential on Mailplus.

She was quoted saying, “They left the Royal Family, Harry and Meghan signed some very lucrative million-dollar deals with some of the biggest entertainment companies in the business.”



“Actually over the last two years have had precious little to show for it. We keep on hearing things are coming but they don't seem to have materialised yet.”

“I think it’s fair to assume that there will be a lot of pressure on them to produce,” she added.

“It goes back to the question, how much this will ratchet up the pressure on them to talk about their time as members of the Royal Family?”

“To talk about what it was like to be part of the institution of the monarchy – which are things that Harry promised his grandmother he wouldn't do.”