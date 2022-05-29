Dwayne Johnson reveals his daughter 'refuses’ to believe he's Maui from ‘Moana’

Hollywood actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has impressed fans with his adorable side as a loving father.
The Red Notice actor, who often shares heartwarming moments with his daughter on social media, turned to his Instagram handle on Saturday and posted a video of himself enjoying a tea party with his 4-year-old daughter, Tiana.
Sharing an adorable glimpse of the father-daughter’s time, the Jumanji star revealed that the young girl has ‘refused to believe’ that he had voiced a character from one of her favorite Disney films.
"Man these daddy/daughter/bunny tea parties have a special way of kinda putting life into real perspective," Johnson, 50, wrote in the Instagram caption.
"My 'why' becomes even more clear," he added. "She just turned 4 and probably won't remember this, but I sure will."
The Jungle Cruise actor added that his youngest daughter "refuses to believe that her daddy is actually MAUI from one of her favorite @disney movies, MOANA!"
"She always says, 'Daddy, you're not Maui, you're The Rock' ," he explained.
Johnson shares Tiana and his 6-year-old daughter Jasmine with his wife Lauren Hashian, and his eldest daughter Simone, 20, with ex-wife Dany Garcia.
