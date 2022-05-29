Kylie Jenner shares sweet photo of son: 'I made these little feet'

Kylie Jenner recently gave fans a glimpse of her latest offspring with a rare photo three months after son's birth.

The 24-year-old diva shared a sneak peek of her mommy duties as she teaches the three-month-old tot to stand in a walker.

Taking to Instagram, the Kylie Cosmetics founder dropped an adorable photo in which the baby’s feet can be seen while he stands in a walker.

Next to the walker, another pair of feet was captured, seemingly of his 4-year-old sister, Stormi.

The mom of two gushed over their kids as she added the caption: “I made these little feet.”

Meanwhile, Jenner and her beau Travis Scott have maintained the mystery around their baby boy’s name.

They previously announced that their newborn has been named Wolf. However, the reality star soon told her fans that the baby’s name has been changed.

It is reported that nobody outside of the Kardashian-Jenners’ inner circle even knows the little munchkin’s name.