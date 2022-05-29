Disney+ unveils line-up for two 'Star Wars' series at its 2022 celebrations event

Star Wars fans are on cloud nine after the exciting announcement of upcoming two more series of the franchise on the streaming service Disney+.
To by the reports of Deadline, the streaming giant unveiled the lineup of content at the four-day Star Wars Celebrations 2022 event, held at the Anaheim Convention Center, California.
The outlet reported that the Tales Of The Jedi is set to premiere later this year.
The newly-unveiled series “will tout stories featuring Jedi from the prequel era and will debut in the fall.”
Moreover, Young Jedi Adventures takes place in the High Republic era and will be released on the platform in 2023.
The outlet also shared that the series “will follow Younglings as they learn the ways of the Force – with compassion, self-discipline, teamwork and patience – to become fearless warriors.”
Disney+ has also been making headlines with its recent announcement to launch the Ewan McGregor-fronted Obi-Wan Kenobi series.
