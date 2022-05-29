Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian twin in platinum hair for SKIMS photo call

Pete Davidson is following the fashion footsteps of his billionaire girlfriend Kim Kardahsian!

The former Saturday Night Live star was spotted outside latest SKIMS photoshoot over the weekend, sporting all-new platinum blonde hair to match Kim's.

Kardashian debuted her new hair colour at the Met Gala 2022, where she dressed up as Marilyn Monroe.

The 28-year-old comedian was seen donning a shower cap covering his newly dyed platinum blonde hair on Saturday.

Kim, on the contrary, rocked a tan SKIMs crop top and leggings set with sunglasses to accessorize.

The appearance comes after the SNL funnyman announced he is quitting the show after eight years.

"When I got the show I was 20 years old and I had no idea what I was doing. I still don’t but especially back then. I wasn’t really a sketch performer I was just a stand up. I knew I could never keep up or go toe to toe with a Kenan Thompson or a Kate McKinnon so I was super scared at figuring out what I could possibly bring to or do for such a historic, respected show and platform. I figured since I’m a stand up I’ll just try my stand up and personal bits on Weekend Update as myself and I’m so glad I did," Pete wrote in an emotional note.