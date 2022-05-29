Alexander Ludwig who played Bjorn in 'Vikings' releasing new song

Canadian actor Alexander Ludwig said he is releasing his new song on June 3.
Ludwig shot to global fame for his stellar performance in hit TV series "Vikings".
According to the actor's Instagram post, his song titled "Faded on Me" comes out on June 3.
Alexander played the role of Bjorn Ironside, the son of Ragnar and Lagertha, in "Vikings".
