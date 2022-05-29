Jennifer Aniston pays emotional tribute to Ellen DeGeneres in latest video

Jennifer Aniston paid tribute to her friend Ellen DeGeneres in a video posted on Instagram.
Thousands of people reacted when Aniston paid an emotional tribute to DeGeneres as the Ellen Show came to an end.
Taking to Instagram, the "Friends" star shared a video that contained clips from her appearances on the show.
"19 years.Boy, that went by in a flash.We all need laughter I'm our lives and that's something that Ellen has given to me and to the world in spades. Thank you for making dreams come true for so many.You're gonna be missed," she captioned her post.
Her video almost half a million views within a few minutes after it was posted.
Tom Cruise starrer 'Top Gun: Maverick' was theatrically released worldwide on May 27
Hollywood experts contemplate on Johnny Depp's career comeback after this trial
Stand-up comedian Heather Mcdonald recently weighed in on the bombshell lawsuit
Simon Cowell talks about his son Eric, 'The only good thing about the coronavirus was that during the lockdown we...
Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez defended her client’s brutal text messages about Amber Heard
Fabricating evidence is not only 'really serious', but also 'really offensive' to the justice system, says legal expert