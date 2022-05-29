Jennifer Aniston pays emotional tribute to Ellen DeGeneres in latest video

Jennifer Aniston paid tribute to her friend Ellen DeGeneres in a video posted on Instagram.

Thousands of people reacted when Aniston paid an emotional tribute to DeGeneres as the Ellen Show came to an end.

Taking to Instagram, the "Friends" star shared a video that contained clips from her appearances on the show.

"19 years.Boy, that went by in a flash.We all need laughter I'm our lives and that's something that Ellen has given to me and to the world in spades. Thank you for making dreams come true for so many.You're gonna be missed," she captioned her post.

Her video almost half a million views within a few minutes after it was posted.



