Kim Kardashian showers love on her super fan for amazing gesture

Kim Kardashian's die-hard fans has got a striking tattoo in tribute to the star on their hand.
Taking to Instagram, one of Kim's followers shared a look at their new ink, and the reality star reshared it.
The proud fan displayed a brand new tattoo in the form of Kim Kardashian's signature on their hand.
The fan penned as the caption: "When I said 15 years ago that I'll love you forever, I really meant it," followed by a heart emoji.
The page is a one dedicated to Kim, who recently apologised to her family for how Kanye West treated them, with a string of images of the star shared on the social media account.
And Kim re-shared the image of the hand tattoo and penned: "@kimhattan I love you."
