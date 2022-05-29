Kim Kardashian showers love on her super fan for amazing gesture

Kim Kardashian's die-hard fans has got a striking tattoo in tribute to the star on their hand.

Taking to Instagram, one of Kim's followers shared a look at their new ink, and the reality star reshared it.



The proud fan displayed a brand new tattoo in the form of Kim Kardashian's signature on their hand.

The fan penned as the caption: "When I said 15 years ago that I'll love you forever, I really meant it," followed by a heart emoji.

The page is a one dedicated to Kim, who recently apologised to her family for how Kanye West treated them, with a string of images of the star shared on the social media account.



And Kim re-shared the image of the hand tattoo and penned: "@kimhattan I love you."

Kim Kardashian undeniably has a huge amount of fans across the globe, but certain fans of her beau Pete Davidson's recently claimed girlfriend Kim has "brainwashed" him.