Johnny Depp and Amber Heard bombshell defamation trial - Verdict expected this week

After six weeks of testimony, the jury is set to bring a verdict on Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard's explosive defamation trial in the coming days.

Jurors deliberating the dueling claims of abuse from Heard and Depp adjourned on Friday without delivering verdicts, with the highly-anticipated outcome expected when deliberations resume on Tuesday.

Following several weeks of emotional scenes, lawyers for both parties presented their closing arguments on day 24 in the multimillion-dollar lawsuit, with the jury beginning their deliberations. It is not known when they will return with a decision.

The trial began on April 11 and has seen the former couple take to the stand, alongside witnesses including Kate Moss, Heard’s sister Whitney, and Depp’s former bodyguard. At the beginning of the proceedings, the court heard the Edward Scissorhands star insist that he had never struck a woman in his life.

He returned to the stand this week and alleged that the Aquaman actress had attacked him while on their honeymoon, in 2015.



Depp is coming out on top in the court of public opinion — and that could be even more important than whether he wins his bombshell defamation case against Amber Heard, experts say.



“When [Johnny Depp] stepped off the stand, I think he already won based on his definition of winning,” said Texas civil attorney Katherine Lizardo. Because he already obtained the favor of the court of public opinion … oncehe told his story.”

Following six weeks of evidence, which has seen testimony from both Mr Depp and Ms Heard as well as individuals including British supermodel Kate Moss, jurors have now been sent out to consider their verdict.

Judge Penney Azcarate reminded jurors of their obligation to consider all the evidence before reaching their conclusions.